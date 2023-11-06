(Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management Inc. founder Dan Och’s backing of a sweetened deal from Rithm Capital Corp. to buy the hedge fund firm is a “disloyal accord” funded by perks for the billionaire, according to a dissenting Sculptor investor.

Och agreed to drop his objections to Rithm’s $720 million buyout bid after securing “millions of dollars’ worth of unique consideration” not shared with other fund investors, Sculptor shareholder Gilles Beauchemin said Friday in an amended lawsuit.

Beauchemin claims Och and a group of former executives are receiving $5.5 million in cash to drop their objections to Rithm’s offer and will be guaranteed more than $173 million from an earlier agreement with the firm.

It’s the latest twist in a months-long bidding war for Sculptor, which has repeatedly rejected richer proposals from hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein and his group of billionaire backers, including Marc Lasry, Jeff Yass and Bill Ackman.

‘Brazenly Bought Off’

Och had sued to block Rithm’s buyout, saying it would shortchange investors in favor of protecting Sculptor Chief Investment Officer Jimmy Levin’s job. He changed his stance when Rithm raised its bid to $12.70 a share from an initial $11.15 that rose to $12 last month. Saba Capital Management founder Weinstein and his group have offered to pay $13.50 a share.

Beauchemin contends in his revised Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit that Rithm “brazenly bought off” Och and his group to ensure “their support for Rithm’s underpriced deal.”

Sculptor, Och and Rithm declined to comment on the revised complaint.

Sculptor shareholders are scheduled to vote Nov. 16 on whether to accept Rithm’s bid. At a hearing two days before then, Beauchemin will urge Chancery Judge Sam Glasscock III to block the deal so investors can consider the Weinstein group’s offer.

The Guarantee

According to a transcript of a Nov. 1 hearing, Och’s lawyers told Glasscock the $173 million payment was for an obligation that was already in place and wasn’t tied to Och’s change of heart on the deal. The $5.5 million was earmarked for Och and his group as repayment for litigation costs over two years, Andrew Levander, one of Och’s attorneys, said at the hearing.

The fight, which started before Och’s 2019 departure from the firm, has included multiple lawsuits and personal attacks against Levin. The Och group ultimately agreed to Rithm’s offer after getting concessions over the CIO’s employment agreement with Rithm and the boost in price closer to Weinstein’s bid. The group plans to cast its votes, about 15% of shares outstanding, for the Rithm deal and drop its own suit.

The case is In re Sculptor Capital Management Inc. Stockholder Litigation, 2023-0921, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

