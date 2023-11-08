(Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management clients yanked $667 million from the firm’s main hedge fund in the third quarter, marking the sixth straight period of net redemptions.

The multistrategy master fund and associated portfolios managed almost $8.1 billion as of Sept. 30 and gained 11.7% year-to-date through the end of the quarter, the firm said Wednesday in a filing.

The New York-based firm is embroiled in a fierce battle over its planned merger with Rithm Capital Corp., which shareholders are expected to approve. Sculptor, previously known as Och-Ziff, has been decaying for much of the past decade.

Sculptor’s Opportunistic Credit fund also had outflows in the last quarter, while its Institutional Credit and Real Estate funds reported inflows.

The firm’s total assets fell about $1 billion in the third quarter to $33.8 billion.

The firm, led by Jimmy Levin, has been the subject of a months-long bidding war between Rithm and a coalition of fund managers, led by Boaz Weinstein. Last month, major shareholder Dan Och — who founded Sculptor but left in 2019 — agreed to a sweetened deal from Rithm, in what may be the deciding bid for the firm.

Rithm upped its offer to $12.70 a share, from $12, valuing Sculptor at about $720 million. Sculptor shares closed Wednesday at $12.65.

