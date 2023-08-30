Sculptor Says Weinstein Raised Offer, But It Still Prefers Rithm

(Bloomberg) -- Boaz Weinstein and his group of bidders sweetened their offer to buy Sculptor Capital Management, but the hedge fund firm said it still prefers its deal with Rithm Capital Corp.

Weinstein’s group, which includes billionaires Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry and Jeff Yass, increased its offer by 51 cents a share to $12.76. Rithm agreed to acquire Sculptor for $11.15 a share, or $639 million.

A Sculptor “special committee has not concluded that the consortium’s most recent revised proposal constitutes a superior proposal or is reasonably expected to lead to a superior proposal,” the New York-based firm said Wednesday in a statement, referring to the group as “Bidder J.”

Weinstein’s proposal, when compared with Rithm’s deal, continues to “lack certainty of closing and presents significantly higher execution risk” for Sculptor shareholders, according to the statement.

Sculptor, led by Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Levin, said the deal is less attractive in part because of the risk that the firm’s clients won’t accept Bidder J’s choice to replace him. While Rithm plans to retain Levin, Weinstein’s group has said it would oust him as chief investment officer, according to a proxy filing.

“The idea that sophisticated institutional investors undertaking extensive due diligence will simply consent to a change of control” that results in new management is “aspirational at best,” Sculptor said in the statement.

Sculptor founder Dan Och and four other former executives have opposed the Rithm deal, arguing that it isn’t in shareholders’ best interests.

In a statement Thursday, they urged Sculptor to reveal more information about the Weinstein group’s bid and to release them from non-disclosure agreements. The firm’s shareholders and investors are entitled to “full disclosure” about other alternative deals, according to the statement.

Weinstein and his allies “could augment Sculptor’s investment team while paying much more cash to the shareholders,” they wrote.

Och had positioned Levin to take over of the firm, formerly known as Och-Ziff, and paid him handsomely. But the two later fought over compensation and control. Och, who left in 2019 and remains one of Sculptor’s biggest shareholders, has been a critic of Levin’s pay ever since.

Levin, who became CEO in 2021, was awarded a $145.8 million compensation package for that year.

Sculptor’s stock has lost more than half of its value in the past two years.

