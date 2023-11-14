(Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s shareholder vote on a $720 million buyout bid by Rithm Capital Corp. will proceed as scheduled on Thursday, virtually ensuring that the deal will be completed.

The buyout appears on track after a pair of lawsuits failed to derail Rithm’s $12.70 per share bid for the hedge fund. A New York judge on Tuesday declined a request by a group of four former Sculptor executives to block the vote. Earlier in the day, a separate lawsuit in Delaware brought by a Sculptor shareholder was settled.

The two decisions end a months-long bidding war by Boaz Weinstein and a group of billionaire backers to buy the hedge fund at a higher price, a move that would have vaulted Weinstein to the top of the industry. Shareholders representing about 39.2% of Sculptor’s voting power have already committed to support the Rithm deal, and Rithm owns shares representing another 6.5%.

Sculptor shares were up 0.3% at $12.72 as of 1:44 pm in New York. The deal allows Rithm, which started as an investment firm trading mortgage servicing rights, to expand into money management.

Weinstein had pursued Sculptor for months, most recently at $13.50 per share, but its management has repeatedly rejected his offers. Weinstein’s Saba Capital Management is backed by billionaires Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry and Jeff Yass.

Weinstein, Sculptor and Rithm were not immediately available for comment.

The Delaware lawsuit was brought by a Sculptor shareholder who accused the firm’s management of interfering with the higher bid from Weinstein. A lawyer for Sculptor said the settlement’s specifics would be filed in court dockets within 60 days.

Sculptor founder Dan Och initially opposed the Rithm bid but threw his support behind it after Rithm increased the offer and made other changes to its terms. One of those changes was to Sculptor Chief Investment Officer Jimmy Levin’s compensation and what he would get paid if he left.

Sculptor shareholder Gilles Beauchemin, who brought the Delaware lawsuit, argued that Och changed his mind after securing “millions of dollars’ worth of unique consideration” not shared with other Sculptor investors, and that the board’s repeated rejections of the higher offer were partly to save Levin’s job. Levin and directors of the firm were accused of shortchanging shareholders by using non-disclosure agreements to prevent stockholders from considering the opposing group’s offer.

The New York lawsuit, by former executive managing directors of the hedge fund firm, alleged that Sculptor zeroed out the value of shares that represented deferred compensation they were owed to facilitate the Rithm deal.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Margaret A. Chan found that the plaintiffs hadn’t demonstrated the likelihood that they would ultimately prevail in their lawsuit and suffer irreparable harm if the court order blocking the vote wasn’t issued, noting that they can be compensated with money if they won the case.

Och built Sculptor into a hedge fund giant, with assets of almost $50 billion at its peak, over a remarkable two-decade streak that propelled him to the heights of finance. The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trader started out with $100 million from the Ziff publishing scions. But investors have pulled about $30 billion from its flagship fund since 2014, sparked by a bribery scandal in Africa.

