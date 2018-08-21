(Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd., operator of Southeast Asia’s biggest gaming platform, posted a wider quarterly loss as it invests in building up e-commerce platform Shopee.

The net loss was $250.8 million in the three months ended June compared with a loss of $92.1 million a year earlier, Singapore-based Sea said in an emailed statement. Total revenue at the company rose to $183.8 million from $101.5 million.

Sea, which counts Chinese giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. as its biggest shareholder, has struggled since an initial public offering in October amid widening losses. The company has invested heavily to expand beyond games into payments and e-commerce, where Shopee takes on Tokopedia and Lazada, both of which are backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Both of the Alibaba-backed companies led Shopee in Indonesia in the June quarter, according to iPrice Group. Lazada was the largest e-commerce operator in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines, based on average monthly web visits tallied by iPrice. In Singapore, Qoo10 topped the list, followed by Lazada and Shopee.

Shares of Sea rose 3 percent Tuesday in New York to $14.26, compared with the IPO price of $15.

Adjusted revenue, which considers changes in deferred revenue at digital entertainment unit Garena and other factors, rose 71 percent to $219.6 million. That compares with analyst estimates of $195.5 million.

In June, the company raised $575 million in convertible notes to bolster its balance sheet and support the growth of Shopee. Shopee’s second-quarter GMV was $2.2 billion, compared with $821.2 million a year earlier.

Sea in May raised its 2018 forecast for e-commerce gross merchandise value to between $8.2 billion and $8.7 billion from an earlier projection of as much as $8 billion. It also raised its 2018 forecast for total adjusted revenue to be between $780 million and $820 million.

