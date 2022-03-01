(Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. said it expects e-commerce revenue growth to continue unabated as it expands in Latin America, trying to reassure investors after losing half its market value in a matter of months.

The Singapore-based company expects e-commerce sales, its main source of revenue, to rise to $8.9 billion to $9.1 billion in 2022 from $5.1 billion in 2021, according to its statement on Tuesday. The company said digital entertainment bookings will be as much as $3.1 billion, a drop from 2021.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter more than doubled to $3.2 billion. Net loss widened to $617.6 million from $523.6 million as Sea spent more to gain market share in new geographies.

Key Insights

Sea is trying to cement its early success in Brazil, where it launched its online shopping business in 2019. The company is facing intense competition from Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc. Meanwhile, Sea’s online-shopping arm Shopee is pulling out of the France, retreating from a major market just months after launching its maiden foray into Europe.

Sea’s e-commerce business surged during the pandemic, with 2021 sales more than doubling as shoppers moved online. Sea went public in 2017 and quickly became the most valuable company in Southeast Asia. It briefly surrendered that position last week amid a broader tech selloff and concerns about India’s abrupt ban on its most popular mobile gaming title, Free Fire.

Gross merchandise value, the sum of transactions across its e-commerce platforms, rose 77% to $62.5 billion last year.

Get More

Sea forecast $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion in digital entertainment bookings, saying online activity will moderate as economies open after the pandemic. That compares with last year’s bookings of $4.6 billion. It also cited the “unanticipated government actions” in India. “The guidance takes into consideration these headwind factors,” it said.

For the first time, Sea gave a revenue forecast for financial-services arm SeaMoney, projecting $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion for this year.

Fourth-quarter revenue from Shopee, Sea’s e-commerce unit, rose 89% to $1.6 billion.

Revenue from Garena, Sea’s digital entertainment unit, doubled to $1.4 billion.

Total payment volume for Sea’s mobile wallet rose 70% to $5 billion.

Sales and marketing expenses climbed 83% to $1.2 billion.

Market Reaction

Shares of Sea rose 5.9% in New York on Monday. They’ve lost 60% since an October peak.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.