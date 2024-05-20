(Bloomberg) -- Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy, succumbing to onerous leases and high labor costs.

The Orlando, Florida-based dining chain has voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, according to a court filing. It listed assets of $1 billion to $10 billion and estimated liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion in its bankruptcy petition.

The company had been showing signs of financial stress as its losses mounted. Thai Union Group Plc, which took over the company in 2020, earlier disclosed plans to exit its stake in the chain.

Red Lobster traces its roots to a single restaurant in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, according to its website. The company introduced its popular cheese-flavored biscuits in 1992, and Red Lobster operates hundreds of locations across the US and Canada, along with international franchises.

Filing for bankruptcy allows Red Lobster to continue operating while it works on a plan to repay creditors.

The company has entered into a stalking horse purchase agreement pursuant to which Red Lobster will sell its business to an entity formed and controlled by its existing term lenders, according to a press release.

