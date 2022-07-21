(Bloomberg) -- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, the biggest maker of computer hard drives, gave a weak forecast for the current period citing “weakening global economic conditions,” sending the stock down more than 10%.

Revenue in the current period will be as low as $2.35 billion, Seagate said in a statement Thursday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $3 billion. Excluding certain items, profit will be about $1.40 a share, well short of the average estimate of $2.27.

The company also said it’s reducing its production plans to avoid a glut, joining other computer component makers such as Micron Technology Inc. in scaling back plans.

“The confluence of macro-related challenges is continuing into the September quarter,” Seagate Chief Executive Officer Dave Mosley said in the statement. “In this environment, we are reducing our production plans to maintain supply discipline as our customers manage through macro uncertainty.”

Seagate is one of the first computer hardware makers to announce results in the current earnings season, but investors have already been bracing for a grim picture. Consumer spending on laptops and computers has fallen off rapidly, and the market for such devices is on course to shrink this year.

Seagate shares, which were down 26% this year at the close in New York, fell about 11% in extended trading.

