(Bloomberg) -- Investment bank and brokerage firm Seaport Group LLC has traded several billion dollars of Russian government bonds in recent weeks, becoming one of the main venues for clients to buy and sell securities that many of Wall Street’s biggest firms will no longer handle.

Seaport’s brokerage business, best known for trading debt and distressed situations, continues to settle and trade billions of Russian sovereign bonds daily and remains a buyer of such assets, it told clients last week in a note seen by Bloomberg News.

While the Biden administration hasn’t explicitly outlawed the brokering of such debt, the US Treasury in June forbid US investors from acquiring the securities. That prompted many Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to pull back from market-making in the debt, Bloomberg News reported.

Since then, a small number of firms including New York City-based Seaport and Imperial Capital Group in Los Angeles have traded the debt, according to people familiar with the matter. The guidance from the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control allows for US owners of Russian bonds to keep holding or sell.

Seaport said in the note that the firm was also a buyer of local currency Russian government bonds, and asked clients to spread the word to others who may be interested in scooping up such assets.

Representatives for Seaport and Imperial did not respond to online and telephone requests for comment. It’s not clear whether Imperial remains active in the Russian bond market.

The US Treasury has prohibited American firms from buying Russian assets in the secondary markets following the invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions have spurred questions across the financial markets about how to broker the deals that are still permitted. Brokers in bond markets typically buy debt with the intention of finding new buyers soon after. Seaport’s note didn’t specify which role they were playing when it came to buying Russian debt.

Wall Street giants JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs had faced criticism for facilitating trades in Russian bonds, with Senator Elizabeth Warren accusing banks of undermining sanctions. Both banks stopped carrying out such trades after the OFAC guidance in June.

Russia defaulted on its external sovereign bonds in late June, the result of continued tougher Western sanctions that blocked payment channels to overseas creditors. Some bondholders have been trying to offload debt in the secondary market, where it was trading at about 20 cents on the dollar at the start of July. Still, Moscow has said it has the money and desire to pay bondholders that aren’t cut off from Russian currency.

Domiciled and incorporated in the US, Seaport was founded in 2001 by two former investment bankers and provides banking, advisory, sales and trading services across the US and Europe.

