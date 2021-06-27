(Bloomberg) -- Rescuers continue to look for survivors from the building that collapsed early Thursday in a South Florida town, leaving five dead and more than 150 people missing, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Visibility at the site has improved after the fire and smoke were controlled on Saturday afternoon, and crews have been joined by additional search and rescue experts from Israel as part of efforts, Cava said in an interview with CBS News. Earlier, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted a video of a huge piece of concrete being lifted off the site.

The collapse of the 12-story condo building constructed in 1981 reverberated across Latin America as dozens of people from Chile and Argentina to Puerto Rico and Cuba, some reportedly traveling to the U.S. to get vaccinated, were missing after the disaster.

“We are in search and rescue,” Cava said. “Everybody that is needed is on the site and doing the work, and we are continuing our efforts to find people alive.”

The mayor said she’s working with regulators to review all buildings that are approaching or at their 40-year recertification and “to make sure everything is in order”. “We’re doing a deep dive over the next 30 days to assess if anything further is needed with any of those buildings, and some of the cities are taking their own actions.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.