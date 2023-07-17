(Bloomberg) -- The market for take-private deals got another boost this morning, with US-based private equity firm Searchlight set to acquire London asset manager Gresham House. And on the strategic front, gambling firm Entain announced an acquisition to improve its offerings in the US.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Gresham House Plc: Searchlight agreed to buy UK-listed asset manager Gresham House in a deal valued at £440 million. The cash offer represents a 63% premium to Gresham House’s closing share price on Friday.

Buyout firms have struggled to complete larger takeovers of public companies this year, amid challenges in financing such transactions and price disagreements with selling parties. But the last six weeks have brought signs of recovery, with deals including Brookfield Asset Management’s planned purchase of London-listed payments firm Network International Holdings Plc

Entain Plc: The company will buy Angstrom Sports for £81 million plus contingent payments totalling a maximum of £122 million, payable over three years.

The deal gives London-based Entain risk and pricing capabilities for US sports betting products, CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said

Trustpilot Group Plc: The online review platform hired former Just Eat manager Adrian Blair as its new chief executive. Blair has been the delivery firm’s operations head between 2011 and 2018.

Trustpilot’s shares soared last week after the company upgraded its profitability guidance for FY23 amid an improvement in bookings globally

In Westminster

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will leave Rishi Sunak’s government at the next cabinet reshuffle and step down at the next general election, fueling a growing sense of despondency in the Conservative party ahead of a tricky week when internal frustrations may burst into the open.

Treasury chief secretary John Glen, security minister Tom Tugendhat and Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan are among the names being speculated on at Westminster as possible successors.

Meanwhile, Britain’s economic growth will fall further behind the euro area next year, and inflation will remain stubbornly high, according to new forecasts.

In Case You Missed It

UK property sellers cut their asking prices for the first time this year, an indication that a sharp jump in borrowing costs is cutting in on what buyers can afford to pay.

The UK is moving to make life easier for short sellers. “It’s a bold step for a country that was going through a self-inflicted financial crisis less than a year ago,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Matthew Brooker.

Looking Ahead

This week will see earnings season pick up pace as well as fresh inflation data which are expected to be the final piece of the puzzle for the Bank of England’s next rate decision in August.

Tomorrow, we’ll get updates from companies including money transfer firm Wise Plc as well as Ocado Group Plc. The online grocer’s first-half retail sales probably grew, albeit at a low single-digit percentage rate as consumers returned to physical stores.

Higher wage costs and its price-matching strategy with Tesco Plc may have led to a bigger adjusted Ebitda loss. Takeover speculation has fuelled a recent rally in the stock, offering a reprieve as a funding crunch exposes potential M&A targets in the sector, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Tatiana Lisitsina says.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.