(Bloomberg) -- Hourly electricity demand in the lower 48 states jumped to 720 gigawatt-hours on Aug. 12, the highest level in data going back to July 2015, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report Thursday. On that day last week, much of the country saw temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius), spurring the need for air conditioners, fans and other cooling equipment.

