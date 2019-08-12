(Bloomberg) -- Wholesale electricity prices surged to a near-record Monday in Texas as extreme heat scorched the region.

Prices averaged about $6,500 a megawatt-hour on Monday at 2:30 p.m. local time, the most since 2014, according to Genscape data.

“This is blowing up,” David Hoy, a trader at Dynasty Power, said in an interview. Prices are also spiking on the so-called balance of day contracts on the Intercontinental Exchange, with the Ercot North hub surging to $675 per megawatt-hour just before 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, he said. “That should be the highest price of the year so far,” Hoy said.

The heat will peak in Texas Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) or more across the state, the National Weather Service said. The combination of heat and humidity will make temperatures feel close to 107 in Dallas and 111 in Houston.

Lackluster winds over the last several days and coal outages along the coast have also pushed up prices, said Flannan Hehir, a power market analyst at Genscape.

