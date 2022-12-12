(Bloomberg) -- Sears Hometown Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Monday, court papers show.

The retailer listed assets of no more than $50 million and liabilities of at least $50 million in its bankruptcy court petition, filed in Delaware. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows companies to continue operating while working on a plan to repay creditors.

Sears Hometown is a branch of the retailer that focuses on selling appliances, tools, hardware and lawn and garden equipment. Sears spun off the Hometown business in 2012 to raise cash for its struggling parent company.

Hometown wasn’t part of Sears Holdings Corp.’s 2018 bankruptcy, and Transformco, a company backed by former Sears Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert, purchased Hometown in 2019 as part of a strategy to focus Sears’s future business on appliances.

The now-bankrupt entity is at least partially owned by Lampert, according to court papers.

The case is Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC, 22-11303, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

