(Bloomberg) -- Five people were killed and several injured after a seven-story building collapsed in the seaside city of Batumi in Georgia, the country’s police chief said.

“We are looking for the others, possible no more than 10 people were trapped under the rubble,” Vakhtang Gomelauri, the Minister of Internal Affairs and the country’s head of the police, told reporters in a televised briefing on Saturday. The victims were residents of the building and the dead include two children.

Police said they will begin an investigation of the reason behind the incident in the city on the Black Sea, more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) west of the capital Tbilisi. TV Mtavari reported that police questioned several workers about ongoing renovations at the building.

