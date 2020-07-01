(Bloomberg) -- Seattle police began making arrests Wednesday morning as they moved to enforce Mayor Jenny Durkan’s emergency order to vacate the autonomous zone demonstrators had set up to protest police brutality and racial injustice. “This order, and our police response, comes after weeks of violence in and around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone,” Police Chief Carmen Best said in a statement. “I support peaceful demonstrations. Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community. But enough is enough.”

President Donald Trump criticized New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on the street outside Trump Tower, saying the effort will antagonize police and will be “denigrating this luxury Avenue.”

A special task force has been created to protect historic monuments, memorials, statues, and federal facilities following Trump’s executive order last week, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf said in a statement. With the July 4th holiday approaching, teams will be deployed across the country to respond to potential threats to facilities and property, he said. Trump tweeted this morning, saying, “My Executive Order to protect Monuments, Statues etc., IS IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT. In excess of a 10 year prison term.”

Separately, the president has threatened to veto the entire defense bill if it contains a provision that would strip the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military bases. An amendment in the bill sponsored by Senator Elizabeth Warren would establish a commission that would put in place a plan for the removal of the names within three years. A House bill is expected to go further than the Senate’s, requiring such names to be changed within a year.

Joe Biden’s campaign asked Facebook for assurances that it’s treating seriously what it called Trump’s “hateful content” and “disinformation.” Three Senate Democrats sent a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding answers by July 10 on whether and how the company will enforce its policies against hate speech and white supremacy and who at the company is responsible for it.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill that would change the state’s flag, removing the Confederate battle emblem after 126 years. Mississippi was the last state with the symbol on its flag, now voided amid the turmoil, anger and reform set off by George Floyd’s death. Reeves, a Republican, argued against taking further anti-Confederate steps like removing statues of Civil War leaders from the South. The flag was pulled down from a display at the U.S. Capitol and replaced with a flag with the state’s seal on it.

