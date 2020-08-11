(Bloomberg) -- Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best will leave the city’s police department, Mayor Jenny Durkan said, hours after the Seattle City Council voted to shrink its police force by 100 officers, trim the department’s budget and lower the salary of the chief.

Best “concluded that the best way to serve the city and help the department was a change in leadership, in the hope that would change the dynamics to move forward with the City Council,” Durkan said in a statement. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time Tuesday, local TV station KIRO-7 reported. Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz will step into the vacant position atop Seattle’s police force.

The council voted earlier Monday to shrink the police department through layoffs and attrition and cut about $3 million from this year’s roughly $400 million budget. Additionally, Chief Best would have seen her salary reduced by $10,000 to $275,000, less than an earlier proposal to slash her pay by $100,000. The cuts came as part of a broader budget revamp due to shortfalls caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seattle’s move marks the latest step by a local government to reduce funding for police in the wake of the nationwide protests sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Large cities like New York and Los Angeles have reallocated money from their police forces to other programs. City councils in Washington D.C. and Oakland, California have also cut police funding.

Mayor Durkan and Best, the city’s first Black woman police chief, had cautioned against the reductions, arguing that they would jeopardize public safety in the city and reduce the diversity of the force by cutting the youngest, and most diverse, members.

Seattle’s cuts may not end here. Calls to defund are likely to continue as the city prepares its budget for the next fiscal year in the fall. Council member Kshama Sawant said she wants to go even further.

“Our fight to defund SPD in the coming months won’t get easier -- it will only be more challenging,” Sawant said in a statement released after a preliminary vote. “But my Council office, and my organization, Socialist Alternative, look forward to continuing to organize with and work alongside the courageous community organizers.”

