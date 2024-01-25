(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Sweden’s largest bank, SEB AB, advanced to the highest level on record after its announced capital distribution plan beat analyst expectations.

The lender’s Stock rose by as much as 3.7% to 148.15 kronor in Stockholm on Thursday, after recovering from an initial drop. The lender proposed total dividends of 11.50 Swedish kronor per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates by 16%. The bank also decided to ramp up the pace of share buybacks to 1.75 billion kronor announced in the first quarter, from 1.25 billion in the previous three-months period.

“The higher-than-expected capital return both in the form of dividends and buybacks should be well-received” even though fourth-quarter results, which SEB likewise reported Thursday, missed expectations, Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson said in a note.

The payouts follow a year in which SEB’s net income soared 41% to 38.1 billion kronor as net interest income rose 42% to 47.5 billion kronor.

Yet that boost is almost certain to have run its course as net interest income in the fourth quarter declined 1% on the previous three-months period, marking the first time it did so in almost three years.

“After a year of exceptional macroeconomic circumstances, we are now starting to see a normalization of our operating environment,” Chief Executive Officer Johan Torgeby said in a statement. “Interest rates started to plateau towards the end of the year and the positive effect on our results experienced earlier in 2023 continued to abate.”

Lenders have been benefitting from a period of surging policy rates, which have been matched by a rise in what they charge borrowers while rates on deposits have lagged. However, the effect seems to have peaked as central banks get closer to reversing policy amid falling inflation rates.

Read More: Swedbank Net Interest Income Rises to Highest in a Decade

SEB posted net income of 8.37 billion kronor in the fourth quarter, likewise missing the analyst estimate, which was for 8.77 billion kronor. That was partly due to a surge in credit provisions to 664 million kronor, which SEB said was driven by exposure to a single large corporate client.

The bank also announced a cost target for 2024 of below or equal to 29 billion kronor.

