(Bloomberg) -- SEB AB has struck a deal with Alphabet Inc.’s Google Cloud to retrofit Sweden’s biggest wholesale bank as it bets the setup will save it costly future investments in technology upgrades.

Under the agreement, the Stockholm-based bank will ratchet up cloud computing so that “more than half” of its technology will be “in a cloud environment within five years,” Nicolas Moch, chief information officer, said in an interview. That compares with less than 10% now.

SEB is the latest European lender to link up with cloud service providers to help speed up new product development and analyze the vast troves of data that banking generates. Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings plc signed deals with Google and Amazon Web Services last year, and the industry earlier this year formed a user coalition.

Moch says the agreement will help SEB improve advisory services for retail customers and investment banking services. Another advantage is that, if the bank decides to expand into other countries, “using the Google scalability would make it easier.”

Such partnerships are becoming more common as the pandemic accelerates a shift to web- and app-based services, challenging traditional banking models. Klarna Bank AB, a Swedish payments firm, is an example of a startup that became a global player, thanks to its use of technologies that others in the finance industry were slower to adopt.

SEB and Google Cloud declined to provide the terms of the agreement. Eva Fors, managing director for Google Cloud’s Nordic operations, said it’s “by far the broadest and deepest financial services partnership” in Scandinavia, and will entail Google training SEB employees.

The agreement allows SEB to avoid the kind of costly investments that bigger rivals like Nordea Bank AB have had to make. The largest Nordic bank has spent heavily in recent years to replace its stitched-together core banking systems into a single, streamlined platform.

For SEB, the deal with Google doesn’t mean cost cuts, Moch said. Instead, the bank will do “cost-avoidance, where we will work with Google Cloud rather than building things ourselves.”

SEB has already worked with Google for two years on projects, including in the bank’s innovation unit. Moch said the first products from the collaboration are likely to be launched in 2022 and then increase “during the next decade.”

