(Bloomberg) -- India’s capital markets regulator penalized the country’s two largest stock exchanges for failing to detect the misuse of securities worth 23 billion rupees ($302 million) by a brokerage house.

Securities and Exchange Board of India penalized BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange with fines worth 30 million rupees and 20 million rupees respectively for their “laxity” in two orders late Tuesday.

The regulator concluded in the order that Karvy Stock Broking is alleged to have misused securities belonging to more than 95,000 clients, by first transferring them to a single electronic account and then illegally pledging them to raise 8.51 billion rupees.

That caused losses to investors, lenders and non-banks that loaned funds to Karvy against these securities.

An email to Karvy’s compliance department, mentioned on its website, bounced back and spokespersons for BSE and NSE didn’t immediately respond to emails sent after hours.

SEBI said that since the brokerage firm was a member of both exchanges they should be held responsible.

“The scale of misuse by Karvy Stock Broking points to the loss to investors which can potentially be caused when irregular conduct is not detected in a timely manner,” the regulator said in the order.

SEBI’s fine on the NSE comes just two months after it released a 190-page regulatory order, in which it said that a former CEO of the bourse, Chitra Ramkrishna, had sent sensitive information to an outsider described as a yogi in the Himalayas.

