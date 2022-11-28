(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is awarding $20 million to a tipster who the agency said contributed to a successful enforcement action.

The SEC said on Monday that the whistleblower shared “new and critical” information. In keeping with the agency’s policy, the regulator didn’t disclose details about the case.

Congress established the SEC whistleblower program after the financial crisis, and the agency has paid out more than $1 billion since issuing its award in 2012.

Whistleblowers are eligible for awards ranging from 10% to 30% of the amount of money collected in enforcement cases where penalties exceed $1 million.

