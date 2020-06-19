SEC Chairman Clayton to Be Nominated as U.S. Attorney in New York

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will be nominated for the post of the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York by President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement Friday.

Geoffrey Berman, the current U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, is “stepping down” after 2 1/2 years in the post, Barr said. He gave no further details.

“For the past three years, Jay has been an extraordinarily successful SEC chairman, overseeing efforts to modernize regulation of the capital markets, protect Main Street investors, enhance American competitiveness, and address challenges ranging from cybersecurity issues to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barr said.

“His management experience and expertise in financial regulation give him an ideal background to lead the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and he will be a worthy successor to the many historic figures who have held that post,” Barr said.

Craig Carpenito, currently the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, will serve as the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, while the Senate is considering Clayton’s nomination, Barr said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.