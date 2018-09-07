(Bloomberg) -- The SEC sued a group of alleged fraudsters and companies, claiming they manipulated the stock of three public companies in a pump-and-dump scheme that generated $27 million in illegal stock sales and left investors holding virtually worthless stock.

Among the 10 individuals and 10 business entities being sued are Barry Honig, the alleged ringleader, and Opko Health Inc., a health-care company based in Miami.

Opko fell as much as 28 percent, the most intraday trading since 2009, before trading was halted.

