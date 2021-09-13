(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler signaled corporate bonds and asset-backed securities are among the latest markets in his crosshairs.

The SEC chief said he’s asked the regulator’s staff to recommend ways to “bring greater efficiency and transparency” to everything from corporate debt to municipal bonds and mortgage securities. The remarks, prepared for a Tuesday appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, laid out several of Gensler’s top policy goals.

“This market is so critical to issuers,” Gensler said of the non-Treasury fixed income market. “It is nearly 2.5 times larger than the commercial bank lending of about $10.5 trillion in our economy.”

