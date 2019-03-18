(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fired back at Elon Musk’s assertion of his constitutional right to free speech in his defense to the regulator’s claims that a pair of tweets he sent last month about Tesla Inc. violated restrictions on his social-media posts.

In a court filing Monday supporting a request that a judge hold Musk in contempt of court, the SEC said that Tesla’s chief executive “voluntarily waived” his First Amendment rights when the judge last year ordered him to “obtain pre-approval of written communications that contain or reasonably could contain material information” about Tesla.

