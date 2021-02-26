(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are engaging in the stock market’s version of whack-a-mole -- racing to suspend shares of companies with dubious prospects that have been hyped to the moon on social media.

In a Friday statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it temporarily halted trading in 15 companies due to concerns that their stock prices were artificially inflated. One of the companies, a penny stock called Blue Sphere Corp., was recently highlighted in a Bloomberg News story after spiking in value following a barrage of posts on online message boards.

“We proactively monitor for suspicious trading activity tied to stock promotions on social media, and act quickly to stop that trading when appropriate to safeguard the public interest,” Melissa Hodgman, acting director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said in a statement.

The SEC crackdown adds to the fallout from the GameStop Corp. frenzy, in which an army of day traders banded together to drive long-ignored stocks to the stratosphere. The regulator has routinely sought to remove moribund companies from exchanges because it’s worried about retail investors suffering losses, but that effort has picked up pace amid this year’s wild trading.

None of the companies suspended have filed any information with the SEC for over a year. Under the federal securities laws, the SEC can prohibit trading for 10 days and bar a broker-dealer from soliciting investors to buy or sell the stock again until certain reporting requirements are met.

Here are the stocks the SEC suspended:

Blue Sphere Corp.

Bebida Beverage Co.

Ehouse Global Inc.

Eventure Interactive Inc.

Eyes on the Go Inc.

Green Energy Enterprises Inc.

Helix Wind Corp.

International Power Group Ltd.

Marani Brands Inc.

MediaTechnics Corp.

Net Talk.com Inc.

Patten Energy Solutions Group Inc.

PTA Holdings Inc.

Universal Apparel & Textime Company

Wisdom Homes of America Inc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.