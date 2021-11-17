(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is taking steps to reverse controversial regulations passed last year that put new restrictions on proxy advisory firms.

The overhaul, which the SEC is expected to propose on Wednesday, would strip business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce of a policy win. Executives cheered GOP-backed changes approved in July 2020 that restricted firms like Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. Critics argued the tweaks would have made it harder for investors to press for changes in corporate strategy.

The SEC’s new plan, proposed under Chair Gary Gensler, a Democrat, would scrap added requirements that Republicans say were needed to crack down on conflicts of interest. The SEC says its new proposal is in response to investor concerns. Activist investors such as Carl Icahn also opposed the changes put in place last year, arguing they made it harder for shareholders to hold companies accountable for poor performance.

The SEC’s new proposal would:

Scrap controversial requirements that proxy advisory firms share their recommendations with corporate executives at the same time as shareholders

Remove language about consequences for not disclosing certain information around proxy voting advice that critics say would have made advisers targets for lawsuits

Provide a 30-day period for the public to comment

Also on Wednesday, the SEC is expected to consider proposing a plan that would force companies to include candidates backed by shareholders -- as well as those backed by management -- on the same proxy voting card for contested elections.

