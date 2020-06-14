1h ago
SEC Probing Kyle Bass’s Statements Over UDF Short Position: DJ
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into whether statements made by hedge fund manager Kyle Bass in relation to his short position in Texas real-estate lender United Development Funding IV conveyed false or misleading statements amounting to market manipulation, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter that it didn’t identify.
- The SEC investigation is in early stages and may not result in any formal claims
- Bass declined to respond to questions about any SEC probe; SEC spokeswoman declined to comment: DJ
- NOTE: United Development Plunges as FBI Raids Firm’s Texas Offices (3)
