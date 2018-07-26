(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected a request on behalf of Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss to launch a Bitcoin exchange traded fund because the agency wasn’t convinced that the market would have adequate surveillance. The SEC announced its decision in a Thursday filing.

