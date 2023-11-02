(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission released rules for security-based swaps trading platforms on Thursday, more than a decade after Congress asked the agency to do so.

The SEC said that under the rules, security-based swaps execution facilities would get a process for registering with the agency and clarity on how they should execute trades. The market for security-based swaps is tiny compared to markets for other types of the derivatives, which are overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

