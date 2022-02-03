(Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to consider new stock trading rules in what would be the Wall Street regulator’s most direct response yet to last year’s wild trading in GameStop Corp. and other meme stocks.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said Thursday that the agency is preparing to take up a range of policy changes starting next week that would deal with issues raised by last year’s market frenzy. The possible rule changes follow a report calling for the agency to take a close look at factors that prompted the volatility.

“It is about the plumbing of the stock market, clearing and settling and how we can take risk out of the system,” Gensler said on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin.”

He added that the agency was also looking to address the decision by some retail brokerage apps to halt trading in certain stocks. “The retail public found they were disclosed from trading,” he said, declining to comment on whether any rules were broken.

