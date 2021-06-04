(Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has fired the U.S.’s top accounting regulator, a move that is certain to please investor advocates and progressives who had demanded an overhaul of the watchdog.

The SEC announced the removal of Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chairman William Duhnke in a Friday statement. He was replaced on an acting basis with PCAOB board member Duane DesParte.

Duhnke’s critics argued that he had mismanaged the regulator and was too friendly to accounting firms. A former long-time aide to Republican Senator Richard Shelby, he was appointed by Gensler’s predecessor, Jay Clayton.

Gensler’s decision will likely further inflame partisan squabbling about the PCAOB, a quasi-governmental regulator that is little known outside of Washington. Congress created it in the aftermath of accounting scandals involving Enron Corp. and WorldCom Inc., though Democrats and Republicans have long fought over its leadership and role in policing auditing firms.

Duhnke’s fate may have been sealed last month when Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders called on Gensler to immediately replace the entire PCAOB board, alleging that the Trump administration had weakened the regulator.

