(Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges.

Gensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin” that it’s ultimately Beijing’s decision whether to grant access to American audit inspectors as required by US law. He added that talks between the two sides had been “constructive.”

“I just really don’t know right now,” he said over the prospects of reaching a deal. “It’s going to be choices made by the authorities there.”

The clock is ticking to avoid congressionally imposed deadline of a 2024 for kicking businesses off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market unless American regulators get full access to inspect their audit work papers. The U.S. and China have been at odds for two decades over the legal requirement, which is meant to protect investors from accounting frauds and other financial malfeasance.

