(Bloomberg) -- European countries should consider shortening the time it takes stock trades to settle to match up with the US, according to Gary Gensler.

The Securities and Exchange Commission chair reaffirmed on Thursday that the world’s biggest stock market will cut in half trade settlement times to a single business day in late May. Mexico and Canada are also preparing to switch to a “T+1” settlement cycle, he said.

“For those of you debating this in Europe, I think your market plumbing would benefit” from a similar upgrade, Gensler said in remarks prepared for a European Commission event. He added that there were no plans to delay the move in the US.

“Market participants who haven’t otherwise done so should be reaching out to US counterparts that execute and clear their trades, as well as doing the necessary testing” ahead of the deadline, said Gensler.

The SEC chief acknowledged that such a shift would be complicated for Europe because the continent has multiple markets and clearinghouses. Still, Gensler said it would reduce mismatches in settlement times for trades in different regions. Some US money-market funds, as well as parts of China’s equities markets already settle trades the same day.

Read More: About the ‘T+1’ Rule Making US Stocks Settle in a Day: QuickTake

Beyond the stock market, Gensler used the speech to encourage international regulators to start working on speeding up settlement for currency markets, which take two days to settle.

Beyond mismatches, critics of longer settlement periods say they can inject uncertainty into whether some buyers will go through with transactions.

Gensler has touted his agency’s moves to speed up settlement and push more US Treasuries trading into central clearing as important financial stability measures. Markets shouldn’t need as long to settle when trades can be executed within fractions of a second, market observers say.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.