(Bloomberg) -- Many stock trades will soon settle twice as quickly in the US under a rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that aims to address structural issues exposed by the meme stock mania of early 2021.

The SEC finalized new regulations on Wednesday that will halve the time that most securities take to settle to one day. Agency staff recommended shortening the settlement cycle, which is currently two days, in an earlier report on the wild swings in meme stocks like GameStop Corp. in January 2021.

“These amendments will make our market plumbing more resilient, timely, orderly, and efficient,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said during a Wednesday meeting to vote on the plan.

The rules will go into effect in May 2024 and bring the equities market in line with the so-called T+1 settlement cycle already used for Treasuries.

The changes would reduce the systemic risk posed to clearinghouses by thinly capitalized broker-dealers, the agency said. Under the new rules, brokerages would also have to complete some key transaction steps, including trade allocation, confirmation and affirmation by the end of a trading day.

The changes are a recognition of the way technology has accelerated the speed of trading, said Tyler Gellasch, president and chief executive officer of Healthy Markets Association, a trade group representing public pension funds, investment banks and exchanges.

“A days long clearing and settlement process is a significant risk in a world where trading decisions happen in nanoseconds and communications happen via microwave towers,” he said.

Intricacies of the settlement cycle and regulatory requirements were partly blamed for Robinhood Markets Inc.’s decision in January 2021 to restrict some trading in certain volatile stocks amid soaring retail demand.

Prices can fluctuate significantly during the two-day settlement period, with some buyers sometimes not going through with transactions. At the same time, brokers have to post collateral during that period with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a clearinghouse, to make sure they have enough funds to cover their customers’ risk.

Although the SEC’s two Republicans supported the final rule, Commissioner Mark Uyeda said the shortened cycle will also increase some operational risks, such as giving traders less time to sort out big trading losses. Regulators will also have less time to identify and freeze trades related to potential insider trading or market manipulation, he said.

--With assistance from Allyson Versprille.

(Updates with vote in second paragraph, Commissioner Uyeda comments in final paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.