    52m ago

    SEC sues Seaworld for failing to disclose 'Blackfish' impact

    Bob Van Voris, Bloomberg News

    SeaWorld

    SeaWorld ,

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued the operator of SeaWorld (SEAS.N) and its former chief executive, claiming they failed to disclose to investors the impact on its business from the documentary film "Blackfish." The 2013 film was highly critical of SeaWorld's treatment of its orcas.

    Seaworld Entertainment Inc. shares fell as much as 3.9 per cent after the filing of the lawsuit. They were down 0.3 per cent at 12:05 pm.

     