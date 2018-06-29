(Bloomberg) -- Two former Cantor Fitzgerald LP brokers were sued by U.S. securities regulators over claims that they secretly split trading commissions, bypassing the firm’s compensation policies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the suit against Adam Mattessich of New York and Joseph "Jay" Ludovico of Brooklyn, in Manhattan federal court Friday. They are accused of working with another trader on Cantor’s international equities desk to circumvent a 2002 decision by Mattessich’s supervisor to deny his request for commissions on transactions in certain customer accounts he serviced.

According to the suit, Mattessich got around this by transfering his accounts to Ludovico and the other trader, who wasn’t identified, both of whom were eligible to receive commissions. Ludovico and the other trader would then pay Mattessich a portion of their commissions via personal check, the SEC said. Cantor’s policies have prohibited off-book commission-splitting since at least 2006, the agency said.

From January to December 2013, Ludovico paid Mattessich at least $58,200 in unrecorded commission compensation, according to the suit. Mattessich left the firm in March.

Mattessich and Karen Laureano-Rikardsen, a spokeswoman for Cantor Fitzgerald, declined to comment. Ludovico didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

