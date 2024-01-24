(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s main regulator tightened its oversight of blank-check companies on Wednesday with new regulations to force more disclosure, crack down on conflicts of interest and speed up the deal-making process.

After surging during the Covid-19 pandemic as an alternative to traditional initial public offerings, blank-check companies have fallen out of favor. In a move that could further reduce interest, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new rules revoke legal protections that shielded sponsors of the deals from getting sued by investors over embellished statements. Guidance released by the agency Wednesday could also amp up pressure to finalize deals in as little as a year.

Blank-check companies, which list on public stock exchanges to raise money so they can buy other companies, were touted as a faster and potentially cheaper way to do a public listing. But critics have long warned that deals can be rife with conflicts of interest and amount to an end-run of the traditional IPO process.

“Just because a company uses an alternative method to go public does not mean that its investors are any less deserving of time-tested investor protections,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

In addition to removing some legal protections for sponsors, the rules require the later part of the transaction, the so-called de-SPAC, to include more disclosures around forward-looking projections. The agency also suggested that SPACs may only have 12 to 18 months before registration obligations apply.

“The longer that a SPAC takes to achieve its stated business purpose, the more questions arise as to whether its officers, directors, and employees are more engaged in achieving investment returns from the securities the SPAC holds rather than in achieving the SPAC’s stated business purpose,” the SEC said in the guidance.

Even without the new rules in place, the once white-hot market for SPACs fizzled as the SEC’s enforcement division stepped up scrutiny and interest-rate increases damped demand for risky investments. Just a few dozen blank-check companies went public last year after hundreds did so in the 2021 heyday, according to data from SPAC Research.

SPAC Sponsors

After the SEC proposed its rule changes back in March 2022, underwriters including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. pulled back on their services for the market within a matter of months.

Read More: SPAC Retreat Shows Wall Street Awakens to Risk, Gensler Says

The SEC is providing guidance on when it will consider firms to be underwriters, according to the agency. SPAC sponsors, frequently hedge funds, private equity firms and venture capital investors, also have to reveal more information about their identities, conflicts of interest, dilution and compensation under the new rules.

Mark Uyeda, one of the SEC’s two Republican commissioners, said the new rules were simply intended to quash the SPAC market for good. “In order to achieve this desired outcome, the commission seeks to impose crushingly burdensome disclosure regulation on SPACs as a form of merit regulation in guise,” he said in a statement for the meeting to vote on the plan.

A company that’s targeted by a SPAC will also be required to register with the SEC before merging, and be subject to additional disclosure obligations. The rules will go into effect more than four months from now.

Accounting Tweaks

The agency is also adding new financial reporting and accounting requirements for SPAC deals. Companies looking to go public by merging with a blank-check firm will now be jointly liable legally for information shared with investors about the pending combination.

Those target companies also will have to provide financial statements audited by an independent accounting firm that follows US audit board rules, as is the case for traditional IPOs. The SEC will treat the merger as a sale to the blank-check company’s public shareholders, clarifying who controls the newly created entity for accounting purposes.

--With assistance from Amanda Iacone.

(Updates with SEC guidance in fourth and fifth paragraph.)

