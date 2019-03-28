(Bloomberg) -- Ex-Barclays Plc trader Colin Bermingham was convicted of helping to rig a benchmark interest rate by a London jury, bringing an end to the case against several former Barclays employees with a second guilty verdict.

The jury found Bermingham guilty Thursday in a 10-2 vote. Two days earlier, the panel found his ex-colleague Carlo Palombo guilty, while another former co-worker, Sisse Bohart, was cleared of manipulating the Euro interbank offered rate from 2005 to 2009.

The trio were charged with fraud related to the manipulation of Euribor, a benchmark tied to trillions of dollars worth of loans and derivatives. The rate is calculated with submissions from lenders who measure the cost of borrowing between each other. Palombo was an interest-rate swaps trader who relied on the benchmark to make bets. Bohart worked on the bank’s cash desk, which made daily submissions on behalf of Barclays.

A representative for Bermingham’s lawyers at Slater and Gordon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bermingham and Palombo will be sentenced Monday morning.

The case related to a network of employees at different banks, who worked together to influence Euribor. Two of the former traders, Philippe Moryoussef of Barclays and Deutsche Bank AG’s Christian Bittar, were convicted last year for their roles in the conspiracy.

Bermingham was one of the oldest and most experienced people on the trading floor. He’d made submissions for benchmark interest rates for years and read the Euribor code of conduct when it first came out. He maintained that there was often a range of legitimate submissions on a given day. It was fine to take traders’ requests into consideration as long as the bank submitted a rate within that correct range.

During the deliberations, the jury asked the judge to read back a portion of Bermingham’s testimony. In a back and forth with the judge, Bermingham said that he knew that other banks were trying to impact Euribor with their submissions and that it was wrong. For him to alter his submission as well was just evening out the market.

