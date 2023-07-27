(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump was hit with new charges in the criminal case over his handling of classified documents, including a new allegation that he and two employees attempted to delete surveillance video footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year.

The new charges were included in an updated indictment announced on Thursday, which also included allegations against a second Trump employee, Carlos de Oliveira. The new indictment also includes one additional count accusing Trump of willful retention of national defense information.

De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Trump’s Florida resort, was also charged with attempting to delete the footage and for making false statements, according to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office.

In addition, De Oliveira, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was charged for lying about his role in the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and efforts to obstruct the government’s efforts to retrieve those, according to the revised indictment unsealed in federal court in Florida Thursday.

The Trump campaign criticized the new charges, calling them a “continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him.”

Prosecutors claim De Oliveira lied during a voluntary interview with federal investigators, falsely telling the agents that he was not part of any effort to move boxes and wasn’t aware of any such effort.

“Okay, so you don’t know where items would have been stored, as soon as he moved back to Mar-a-Lago?” an agent asked, according to the indictment.

“No,” De Oliveira said. The government said the maintenance worker “personally observed and helped move Trump’s boxes” when they arrived at the resort in January 2021.

Trump and his personal valet, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, were charged last month in a 38-count indictment alleging willful retention of national defense information, corruptly concealing documents, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

Trump, who is campaigning for another term in the White House, is the first former president to face federal allegations of criminal conduct.

Smith’s office has alleged that Trump engaged in relentless efforts to hide government documents from authorities, instructing aides to shuttle boxes of sensitive information at Mar-a-Lago from a ballroom to a bathroom to a storage room, as well as his office.

