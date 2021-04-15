Second U.K. Official Gets Caught up in Greensill Lobbying Storm

(Bloomberg) -- A second U.K. official took a position at Greensill Capital while still working for the civil service, raising more questions about the ties between the British government and now insolvent lender.

David Brierwood took up a post as a “Crown Representative” in the Cabinet Office in October 2014, joining Greensill two months later, his LinkedIn profile showed. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the two positions overlapped.

The former Morgan Stanley banker held both roles for more than three years before quitting his government post in June 2018. He left Greensill in February, and the lender collapsed in March.

Brierwood didn’t immediately respond to an email request. His dual roles were first reported by The Guardian. The Cabinet Office said in a statement that Brierwood’s government role didn’t touch on supply chain finance, Greensill’s specialist area.

A growing furore surrounding Greensill threatens to engulf Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who ordered an inquiry into supply chain financing and the government’s interactions with the company.

The controversy has instigated a series of parliamentary probes into the potential conflict of interest at stake for people holding a job in the public and private sector at the same time.

While there’s no suggestion Brierwood broke any rules, the fact that he was able to hold the two posts for more than three years will highlight that such a phenomenon was not uncommon.

It follows the revelation earlier this week that Bill Crothers joined Greensill as an adviser to its board in September 2015 -- two months before he left his post as the government’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The company’s founder, Lex Greensill, worked as a government adviser when David Cameron was prime minister -- and Cameron then took a post at the firm after leaving office.

He went on to lobby at least four current government ministers on behalf of the company, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Cameron served as prime minister between 2010 and 2016.

“All Crown Representatives go through regular propriety checks and cannot work with a supplier where there could be a conflict of interest,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

It added: “Crown Representatives do not participate in the procurement process nor are they able to award any contracts. They are part time senior executives recruited for their working knowledge of a sector to help ensure value for money for the taxpayer.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.