(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund got caught in the political cross-fire in Turkey after what government officials called its “secret” meeting with opposition party representatives and dissident economists on Saturday in Ankara.

On a visit as part of the fund’s Article IV consultation, an annual economic assessment of each of its member countries, top IMF officials met with representatives of CHP and IYI opposition parties, according to reports over the weekend.

The meeting with the IMF, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vilified as “the world’s biggest loan shark,” angered officials and led others to question the motivation of the government’s opponents. Turkey, which was bailed out by the IMF in 2001 after a banking crisis, has tried to squash speculation that it could turn for help again after a currency crash last year and a brief recession that followed.

The ruling AK Party’s spokesman, Omer Celik, condemned the opposition for claiming “the government would make a deal with the IMF and then secretly meeting with them.” An IMF spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

‘Double Standard’

“There is a double standard here,” Celik said.

Raci Kaya, the fund’s executive director appointed by the Turkish government, called it an “illegitimate” meeting, and said it shows that “there is a different kind of agenda against the country.” Pro-government media outlets suggested that opposition party members conducted a “perception operation” against the Turkish economy behind closed doors with the IMF.

Reported participants included Durmus Yilmaz, a former central bank governor and current IYI Party member, Faik Oztrak, the CHP’s deputy chairman responsible for economic policies, and Refet Gurkaynak, an economy professor at Bilkent University.

Oztrak confirmed the meeting took place and said “it’s not forbidden for IMF representatives to meet with politicians.”

“As politicians, we meet with everyone,” he said by phone.

