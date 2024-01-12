(Bloomberg) -- A company developing once-secret tunnels under central London into a tourist attraction is planning to list shares on the city’s stock exchange.

The London Tunnels Plc has raised about £10 million ($13 million) privately and is targeting a £123 million valuation at a price of £2 per share. After admission, the company plans a £30 million share placing, followed by an offer to retail investors, it said in a statement on Friday.

The company is the brainchild of former Macquarie banker Angus Murray, who said that after several years’ development the site will be “as iconic as the London Eye.” The tunnels were once used by the spies who inspired the creation of James Bond.

The listing, though small, is rare sign of activity in a slow market. About $1 billion was raised in the UK via fresh listings last year, the lowest annual tally in over three decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bigger companies have shied away from listing in the UK, spooked by weak investor appetite, a widening valuation gap between buyers and sellers, and poor shareholder returns from recently listed firms.

