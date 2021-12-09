(Bloomberg) -- Burkina Faso’s premier quit after protests against President Roch Marc Christian Kabore’s handling of a security crisis in the West African nation.

Kabore accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his cabinet on Wednesday, two weeks after the president pledged to reform the government over its failure to stem violence that’s left hundreds of Burkinabe dead and targeted the nation’s gold mines, the state’s main source of revenue.

Last month, protesters took to the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, to demand Kabore’s resignation after an attack by Islamist insurgents on an army camp in the north of the country. Hundreds of suspected al-Qaeda fighters on Nov. 14 overran the camp in Inata, killing at least 49 military police and four civilians.

An internal army memorandum leaked on the same day showed dire living and working conditions at the camp, including a lack of food.

Kabore fired two top military commanders after the attack and promised a reorganization of army chiefs and a “tightened, more united” cabinet.

Kabore has been in power since 2015 following the ouster of Burkina Faso’s longterm leader Blaise Compaore. His government cut internet access ahead of planned protests on Nov. 27 and after civilians blocked a French military convoy passing through Burkina Faso on its way to Mali.

