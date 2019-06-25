(Bloomberg) -- Cyber-attackers that appear linked to the Chinese government infiltrated at least 10 global telecommunications carriers over several years and stole customer data, a Boston-based research firm said.

There is a “high degree of certainty” that a team acting on behalf of China was involved and sought to take communications data related to specific individuals, Cybereason said in a June 25 report. The breach involved tools and techniques consistent with those used by a group identified as APT10, it said.

The alleged attack, code-named Operation Soft Cell, comes as the U.S. blacklists major Chinese technology companies over suspicions they help the government spy. Cybersecurity researchers have accused hackers of being affiliated with Beijing in the past and the Cybereason report published Tuesday pointed out similarities to previous attacks by APT10, a unit it said operated on behalf of a Chinese government ministry.

U.S. prosecutors in December charged two hackers with conspiring with the Chinese government to infiltrate 45 U.S. companies and government agencies, as well as firms in a dozen other countries. China’s Foreign Ministry said at the time the government has never participated in or supported individuals in stealing commercial secrets.

China has repeatedly denied involvement in cyberattacks and says it too is a victim of hackers. The Cyberspace Administration of China, State Council Information Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn’t immediately respond to faxed questions and requests for comment Tuesday.

The Trump administration this week widened its campaign against China, blacklisting five entities seen as key to the nation’s effort to build the world’s fastest computers. Washington raised national security concerns because their computers were developed for military uses or in cooperation with the Chinese military.

