Gina Miller said she will take the government to court again if Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson tries to shut down Parliament in order to leave the European Union with no deal.

“We cannot shut down Parliament, it’s a central pillar of our constitution,” the anti-Brexit campaigner and wealth manager said on the Sophy Ridge on Sunday show on Sky.

Former Prime Minister John Major has also said he would be ready to take the government to court if the incoming leader tries to suspend Parliament. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he would back such a challenge.

Miller has previously taken the government to court, forcing it to get Parliamentary approval before beginning Brexit talks. She’s also been touted as the Liberal Democrat adversary to go up against Johnson in a future snap election. However, she told Sky that she wouldn’t run in such a race.

Key Developments:

Brexiteer and former cabinet minister Priti Patel rejected the idea of suspending Parliament, saying the public “want us to get on and do the job”

Patel says she’s “not asking for a job at all” in the cabinet if Johnson is elected

Earlier:

U.K.’s Johnson Says Brexit Deadline Must Not Be Seen as ‘Phony’

