(Bloomberg) -- Simon Sadler’s Segantii Capital Management Ltd. saw its hedge fund assets shrink by 18% since last March amid investment losses and redemptions, said people familiar with the matter.

Assets of the Segantii Asia-Pacific Equity Multistrategy Fund declined to about $4.8 billion at the end of January, from nearly $5.9 billion in March 2023, said the people, who requested not to be named because the matter is private. Low single-digit performance losses in the 13 months through January suggested investors pulled hundreds of millions of dollars of capital. Kurt Ersoy, Segantii’s chief executive officer, declined to comment.

It’s a setback for the firm, which opened the fund for more cash to boost assets to $7 billion in the first half of last year. The development underscores how even one of the region’s largest and oldest surviving hedge funds is not spared from waning interest from the institutional investor stronghold of North America. The combined amount overseen by Asia-focused hedge funds slipped nearly 9% from a 2021 peak through September, even as the global industry scaled new heights by the end of last year, according to estimates by Hedge Fund Research Inc.

Renewed enthusiasm for Japan, India and Southeast Asia aside, investors have been spooked by geopolitical tensions, regulatory uncertainties and slowing Chinese economic growth.

Sadler, a former trader at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson and Deutsche Bank AG, founded the firm in Hong Kong in late 2007 with $26.5 million. He built it into a regional giant with offices also in London, New York and Dubai. It trades globally with a focus on Asia-Pacific equities and equity-linked securities.

Its 12% annualized return since its December 2007 inception was more than twice that of a Eurekahedge index tracking performances of Asia-focused peers. It only recorded two moderate annual losses so far, in 2013 and 2023, two fewer than the Asian industry. That track record made it one of most sought-after in the region in previous years and prompted Segantii to take measures to control asset growth.

Last year, it suffered an unprecedented four straight months of losses through May before a second-half rebound, the people familiar said. While different factors contributed to the losses, Segantii has been a key player in the Asian markets for share sales, including block trades. Regional and global deal value has slumped in the last two years as interest rate hikes fueled recession concerns, prompting investors to tighten their purse strings.

