(Bloomberg) -- The Craig Wright crypto legal fight is heating up.

The controversial digital-asset entrepreneur filed a claim in a British court on Wednesday, accusing podcaster Peter McCormack of writing a libelous series of tweets about him in March and April over Wright’s claim that he developed Bitcoin under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

The lawsuit, seeking damages of 100,000 pounds ($129,890), was filed in the High Court of Justice, Queen’s Bench Division. It also seeks an injunction to prevent McCormack from publishing similar comments in the future.

McCormack, who’s been previously warned by letter, announced that he’s been served earlier today on Twitter. He did not immediately return a request for comment.

Wright has also warned Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder of the cryptocurrency Ethereum, that he’ll be sued for defamatory comments, and also has accused anonymous Twitter user Hodlonaut of defamation.

In response to Wright’s warnings, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, delisted Bitcoin SV, a coin Wright supports, earlier this week. After plummeting sharply, the coin’s value has risen 5 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

To contact the reporter on this story: Olga Kharif in Portland at okharif@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net, Dave Liedtka, Randall Jensen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.