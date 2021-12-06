(Bloomberg) -- The Australian computer scientist who claims he invented Bitcoin was told by a U.S. jury to pay $100 million in damages over claims that he cheated the estate of a friend over intellectual property for the cryptocurrency.

Jurors in Miami federal court took about a week to reach Monday’s verdict, following about three weeks of trial. The jury rejected most claims against Craig Wright and the outcome probably won’t resolve the debate over whether Wright is the mythical creator of the peer-to-peer currency, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The case is Kleiman v. Wright, 18-cv-80176, U.S. District Court, District of Southern Florida (Miami).

