(Bloomberg) -- The number of people asked to self-isolate by a tracing app in England and Wales has nearly halved in the first real sign that the “pingdemic” causing severe staff shortages across the country is easing.

Close to 396,000 people were alerted by the official Covid-19 mobile phone app and told to isolate in the week to July 28, according to the latest data released Thursday. This is down significantly on the 690,000 people “pinged” in the week to July 21 - a record high.

The lowest figure in the month of July reflects a drop in the number of infections during a summer period when schools are closed and people are on holiday, which reduces the amount of social mixing. Some workers could also be deleting the National Health Service’s app or switching off its tracing function to avoid being alerted.

The drop in “pings” predates a government decision to tweak the app so fewer people have to self-isolate, meaning numbers could fall further in the coming weeks. Only those who come into contact with an infected person within two days prior to the positive test will be asked to self-isolate, rather than within five days previously.

This is good news to businesses that have faced severe labour shortages. The swelling ranks of workers forced to isolate prompted requests from some industries, such as carmakers, to exempt their staffers from quarantine.

“It’s good to see a steep fall in those having to self-isolate, but this doesn’t mean the problem has gone away,” said Confedertaion of British Industry President Karan Bilimoria. “The latest numbers remain too high.” He added its “mass testing, not mass self-isolation which remains key to keeping the economy open”.

Official data also show the number of venue “check-ins” dropped by about two-thirds to 2.4 million in the week to July 28 from 6.7 million in the week before. The legal requirement for hospitality and other businesses to display QR “check-in” codes was removed on July 19.

According to the government, the app helped avoid more than 50,000 cases in the first three weeks of July, and prevented 1,600 hospital admissions.

The app, which has been downloaded as least 26 million times according to the government, uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously detect whether users have been within two meters of someone who’s subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 for 15 minutes or more. There’s no legal duty to isolate after an app alert, though it’s strongly encouraged by the government.

From Aug. 16, fully vaccinated people in England will no longer be asked to isolate when pinged and will only be advised to take a PCR test.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.